Wet Nose Wednesday – Bindie

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Bindie! This four-year-old Pitty mix is a staff favorite, probably because she never shies away from affection and loves to dole out kisses. But Bindie’s more than an A+ snuggle buddy – she’s the perfect mixture of playful and lowkey, making her the perfect adventure buddy on a Saturday afternoon!

Whether she’s tagging along on a road trip or keeping you company at the park, her exuberance and zest for life will surely make you smile. Bindie would like to be the only pet in her new home, but gets along swimmingly with older kiddos and would love to meet your entire family. We’re pawsitive Bindie will make a perfect, loyal companion – all she needs is someone to give her a chance! Stop by our Sam Swope Pet TLC to meet our sweet Bindie girl today. Learn more HERE.