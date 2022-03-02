Wet Nose Wednesday – Bailey

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star… sweet, adorable Bailey! Bailey is a one-year-old Boxer/American Pit Bull Terrier mix who weighs 57 pounds and came to the Kentucky Humane Society when her family could no longer care for her. Now she’s ready to find a true forever home!
Bailey has big soulful eyes you can get lost in and the cutest ears that sit directly on the top of her head. She’s an active, silly, energetic lady who loves to play and is looking for a family who will make sure she gets the exercise she needs to keep her athletic figure! In her previous home, Bailey lived with cats and dogs but did not do well with the cats in the home. Because of this, she needs a home without kitty companions and she needs to meet any dogs in the home prior to adoption. We just want to make sure Bailey and any resident dog friends will be good pals before going home! Bailey has been working on her manners while at the shelter but she still gets rather excited when she meets new people and has a tendency to jump on them. For this reason, Bailey needs a home with kids 5 years and older to ensure she won’t accidentally hurt them with her jumping. She just needs a patient and consist home that can continue helping her learn how to be her best self! In return, she promises to give you endless kisses, play with you for hours and cuddle up with you at night.
If you’re looking for a beautiful best friend with a heart of gold, come meet Bailey today! Bailey is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Visit her today at the Kentucky Humane Society’s Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, or learn more at www.kyhumane.org/dogs.