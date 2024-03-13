Wet Nose Wednesday – Alfred

Meet our Wet Nose Wednesday star, Alfred!

Alfred’s on the hunt for an adventure buddy – could you be the paw-fect match he’s been searching for? This handsome one-year-old Cattle Dog/Pointer mix is the perfect mixture of playful and people-oriented. He’s a big fan of rainy days and romping in puddles, and loves playing with other dogs! But at the end of the day, you can bet that Alfred’s going to be nearby ready for a snuggle session. Our team especially loves Alfred’s zest for life! Every new experience is met with a wagging tail and he never backs down from a challenge. Alfred is eager to learn and would be a wonderful candidate for dog sports or agility training! He’s also an avid outdoorsman who never turns down a hiking opportunity. Stop by our East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane and meet this charming explorer today! You can also learn more HERE. Alfred is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. By our calculations, all he’s missing is YOU!