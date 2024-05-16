99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tom Brady Regrets How His Roast Affected The People He “Loves The Most”

May 16, 2024 10:50AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Tom Brady is talking about the aftermath of his raunchy “Greatest Roast of All Time” on Netflix, and has some regrets. He sat down on the “The Pivot” podcast saying he didn’t realize how the jokes about him and his family would affect his kids. The other collateral damage would be the two mothers of his kids, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen said she was “deeply disappointed” by the “irresponsible” jokes about their marriage. Another lady that has been talked about the most after the roast, comedian Nikki Glaser who pummeled him with especially brutal barbs.

More about:
kids
Podcast
regrets
The Greatest Roast of All Time
The Pivot
Tom Brady

POPULAR POSTS

1

Brother Drives 17 Hours To Make His Sister's Nursing Graduation
2

Local Wins A New Ford At The Kentucky Derby
3

Gisele Bundchen "Upset and Hurt" Over Tom Brady Roast Jokes
4

Forest Workers Teach Us About Cicadas In Hilarious Viral Video
5

9-Year-Old Boy Saves His Parents After Tornado

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE