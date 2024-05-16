99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Adam Sandler Doing A “Happy Gilmore” Sequel For Netflix

May 16, 2024 10:29AM EDT
Source: YouTube

It’s been 28 years since Happy Gilmore was release and went on to be a comedy cult favorite. Now Netflix is bringing “Happy” and “Shooter McGavin” back!

Adam Sandler had previously talked about wanting to do another movie, with a potential focus on a senior golf tournament. He did recreate his iconic hockey golf swing for a video marking the 25th anniversary of the movie.

Christopher McDonald also hinted at Sandler working on a draft for the sequel, later confirmed by Drew Barrymore. Netflix did give a lot of plot details and unfortunately, several stand-out characters have since passed away including Carl Weathers, Joe Flaherty, and Bob Barker.

 

MORE HERE

