      Weather Alert

We Now Know What Happened To Samantha In SATC Reboot “And Just Like That”

Dec 10, 2021 @ 8:44am

The “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That”, premiered yesterday.  And if you’re interested in how they explained Kim Cattrall’s absence . . . but not interested enough to watch . . . we’ve got your back.

Samantha is NOT dead . . . but the show kind of did a hatchet job on her. What we find out is that Carrie didn’t need her as a publicist anymore so she let her go.  Well, Samantha didn’t like that, so she cut off all three of them. Carrie says, quote, “[She] fired me as a friend.  I kept leaving her voicemails, asking her to please call me back, so we could talk about this and fix it.  Look, I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM.”

And Miranda says, quote, “It is kind of like she’s dead . . . we never even talk about her.”

 

SAVAGE. But…kind of still leaves the door open if Kim changes her mind about being a part of the show!

 

TAGS
And Just Like That HBO Max Kim Cattrall Premiere Samantha SATC Sex and the City
POPULAR POSTS
Sleigh All Day
Nick Cannon Mourns The Loss Of His Youngest Son
Ben & Kelly's 12 Days of Giveaways
"Harry Potter: Returns To Hogwarts" Trailer
Wrong Number Call Led To 20 Year Unlikely Friendship...And They Finally Met In Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On