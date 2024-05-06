Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS… Storm Chaser Freddy McKinney may have just saved a little girl’s life. A devastating #tornado just wiped out the family’s house near #Hawley, #Texas. McKinney was able to do a “grab and go” to the hospital. ⚠️Graphic‼️(Broadcast live on McKinney’s YouTube Ch) pic.twitter.com/ikfaqpFkRb — Steve Norris (@SteveNorrisTV) May 3, 2024

The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!