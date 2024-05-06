99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Storm Chaser Rescues Family Live On YouTube

May 6, 2024 7:22AM EDT
Source: YouTube

A storm chaser saved a family of four live on YouTube last Thursday after a tornado destroyed their house near Abilene, Texas. He yelled for them to jump in his car and also saved their dog.  

 

 The entire family is now out of the hospital and OK. Another YouTuber captured amazing video of a twister in Westmoreland, Texas!

