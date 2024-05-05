99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Mystic Dan Wins The 150th Kentucky Derby In a Photo Finish

May 4, 2024 8:14PM EDT
Source: YouTube

It truly was the kind of race you want to see for such a historic year! It came down to a photo finish with three horses at the front of the pack, but Mystic Dan won by a nose!

The win gives jockey Brian Hernandez, Jr. and trainer Kenny McPeek the Kentucky Oaks and Derby double and was Hernandez’s first Derby win. Hernandez is the fourth jockey to win both the Oaks and Derby! McPeek’s the first trainer since 1952 to complete the double.

Sierra Leone finished second and Forever Young took third as they both closed the gap between them and Mystik Dan down the stretch, but weren’t able to overtake the winner.

Mystik Dan had 18-1 odds to win, with Sierra Leon (9-2) and Forever Young (7-1) were considered two of the favorites to win.

MORE HERE

 

