“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Is Breaking Records

Feb 1, 2022 @ 6:31am

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the surprise new hit off the Encanto soundtrack, has surpassed even “Let It Go” by becoming the first song from a Disney movie to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993.

It joins the Encanto album itself as a chart-topper, as the animated film’s soundtrack remains atop the Billboard 200 chart for the third time in the last four weeks. “Bruno,” written solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also becomes the first Hot 100 chart-topper to have been written by a solo writer in more than four years, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the last.

It’s the first time a Miranda tune has topped the chart, and it’s only the second time a Disney song has reached the top since “A Whole New World” — which was the only one to ever do it previously. And it did this with close to no radio play, which is highly unusual for a chart in which spins play a major role. (Frozen’s big hit “Let It Go” only made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100, despite totally taking over part of pop culture back in 2014.)

