“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Is Breaking Records

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the surprise new hit off the Encanto soundtrack, has surpassed even “Let It Go” by becoming the first song from a Disney movie to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since “A Whole New World” from Aladdin in 1993.
.@CGaitanOficial, @maurocastillo, @adassaofficial, @RhenzyFeliz, @dianeguerrero__, @iamstephbeatz & @EncantoMovie Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” officially hits No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100.
It earns all seven credited acts their first career No. 1s on the chart.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022
.@CGaitanOficial, @maurocastillo, @adassaofficial, @RhenzyFeliz, @dianeguerrero__, @iamstephbeatz & @EncantoMovie Cast’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” officially hits No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100.
It earns all seven credited acts their first career No. 1s on the chart.
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022
It joins the Encanto album itself as a chart-topper, as the animated film’s soundtrack remains atop the Billboard 200 chart for the third time in the last four weeks. “Bruno,” written solely by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also becomes the first Hot 100 chart-topper to have been written by a solo writer in more than four years, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” was the last.
Every song from @EncantoMovie on this week’s #Hot100 (all reach new peaks):
#1, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
#9, Surface Pressure
#20, The Family Madrigal
#27, What Else Can I Do?
#36, Dos Oruguitas
#48, Waiting On A Miracle
#82, All of You
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 31, 2022
Every song from @EncantoMovie on this week’s #Hot100 (all reach new peaks):
#1, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
#9, Surface Pressure
#20, The Family Madrigal
#27, What Else Can I Do?
#36, Dos Oruguitas
#48, Waiting On A Miracle
#82, All of You
It’s the first time a Miranda tune has topped the chart, and it’s only the second time a Disney song has reached the top since “A Whole New World” — which was the only one to ever do it previously. And it did this with close to no radio play, which is highly unusual for a chart in which spins play a major role. (Frozen’s big hit “Let It Go” only made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100, despite totally taking over part of pop culture back in 2014.)