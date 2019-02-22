Watch This Dog Cry During The Lion King

A man recorded his dog watching the Lion King and his dog had the same reaction we all have to that “one part” in the Lion King.

If you haven’t seen “The Lion King”, stop reading here because there are spoilers ahead.

If you HAVE seen “The Lion King”, then you know exactly what scene I’m talking about. That gut wrenching moment when Simba learns that Mufasa has fallen to his death. Ugh! But, retribution would eventually be Simba’s and as with most Disney movies, we have a happy ending.

Did you know that dogs might also have the same reaction to that scene as we all do? Check this out.