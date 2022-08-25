99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ With Billy Joel

August 25, 2022 6:21AM EDT
Share
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 06: Musician Billy Joel visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on January 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon")

Olivia Rodrigo sung ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Uptown Girl’ with Billy Joel!

Of course she did, it had to happen! Billy Joel fans were surprised when Olivia Rodrigo made an appearance at his Madison Square Garden show on Thursday (August 24) Rodrigo performed her hit, “Deja Vu,” and Joels’ “Uptown Girl.”

Olivia made the appearance following a reported breakup with a music executive.

The fans were L O V I N G it! Here are some tweets:

What legendary artist would you pair with a newer artist?

More about:
Billy Joel
Deja Vu
Olivia Rodrigo
Uptown Girl

POPULAR POSTS

1

CONGRATULATIONS JTown Strike 12U Cal Ripkin World Series Champs!!!
2

Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons
3

You Laugh You Lose: The Snake Drawing And The Widow
4

Anne Heche Passes Away At 53
5

Adorable: 12-Year-Old Surprised With A Dog He Waited 9 Years For

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE