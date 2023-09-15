99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

WATCH: Huge Gator Swims Towards Girl Scouts In A Lake

September 15, 2023 9:11AM EDT
If you can manage to make it through the day without swimming in an area where alligators like to swim… you’re doing OK!

This happened last Saturday at Huntsville State Park in Texas.  A 14-foot-long alligator suddenly made a beeline toward a group of girl scouts swimming in a lake.  Parents and guardians went INTO the water to rescue the girls, and everyone got out safely.  By the way, there ARE gator warning signs posted at the lake. Maybe we believe those signs next time!

