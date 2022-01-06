Wait…Night One Of ‘The Bachelor’ One Of The Women Said She “Hates” Clayton?? Yep.

Ok not sure this has ever happened…but one of the ladies on night one of the new season of “The Bachelor” figured out quick she didn’t like Clayton Echard. And Claire decided to tell everyone who would listen. What do you think was going to happen when everyone catches wind one of the girls is saying she “hates” the guy they are all trying date? Yep…he’s told and confronts her. And surprisingly….she doesn’t stick around.
The first villain of the season has already come and gone…who’s next? But wait…they are revealing way more than ever in the preview for the season. We know he falls for 3 women…drops three I-LOVE-YOU bombs and spends sexy time with two of them! Ok…MAYBE THIS IS THE MOST DRAMATIC. SEASON. EVERRRR.
Catch “The Bachelor” on Monday nights at 8pm on WHAS11.