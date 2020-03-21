      Breaking News
Wait…Did Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Predict Coronavirus 10 Years Ago????

Mar 20, 2020 @ 8:24pm

This is a CRAZY coincidence that has Disney fans drooling!!

When you have a lot of people with too much time on their hands, that is how stuff like this gets discovered! .

 

Check this out…in the movie “Tangled”, Rapunzel is locked away in a tower… in the village of CORONA.

The comments are amazing once people realized this. One person tweeted, “So the movie from Disney Tangled the girl is not allowed out of the castle. The kingdom is called Corona. Coincidence!!’ I don’t think so.”

LOL…and woahhhhh!

