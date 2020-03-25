      Breaking News
Waffle House Closes 365 Restaurants

Mar 25, 2020 @ 12:55am
Athens, USA - June 1, 2011: Waffle House is an iconic diner in the Southern United States and is popular for both breakfast and late night dining.

Its getting real!


Waffle House announced Tuesday that it will be closing hundreds of restaurants as COVID-19 cases grow across the United States.

The beloved Georgia-based chain known for staying open 24 hours a day all year long, will be temporarily shuttering 365 locations.

But it’s not all bad! 1,627 are still staying open for carryout!

 

