Vanessa Bryant Wins $16 Million In Lawsuit Over Leaked Crash Pictures

A big victory for Vanessa Bryant as a jury awarded her a win with $16 million dollars in her lawsuit brought against L.A. County over photos shared shortly after the tragic helicopter crash that took her husband and daughter’s lives. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna along with seven others died in the crash, and shortly after graphic photos of the aftermath started to make the rounds among Los Angeles County sheriffs and firefighters from the scene. Chris Chester, who lost his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Payton, in the crash, was also a plaintiff and was awarded $15 million.

Vanessa Bryant shares this message after being awarded $16 million 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VnXBjHanOg — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 25, 2022

The case was brought for emotional distress and invasion of privacy, and was a two-year long case. Bryant’s testimony noted that although most of the officers and firefighters on the scene have gotten new phones and no longer have them on their devices, they couldn’t be certain they weren’t still out there somewhere.