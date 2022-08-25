99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Vanessa Bryant Wins $16 Million In Lawsuit Over Leaked Crash Pictures

August 25, 2022 9:28AM EDT
Share

A big victory for Vanessa Bryant as a jury awarded her a win with $16 million dollars in her lawsuit brought against L.A. County over photos shared shortly after the tragic helicopter crash that took her husband and daughter’s lives. Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna along with seven others died in the crash, and shortly after graphic photos of the aftermath started to make the rounds among Los Angeles County sheriffs and firefighters from the scene.  Chris Chester, who lost his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Payton, in the crash, was also a plaintiff and was awarded $15 million.

The case was brought for emotional distress and invasion of privacy, and was a two-year long case. Bryant’s testimony noted that although most of the officers and firefighters on the scene have gotten new phones and no longer have them on their devices, they couldn’t be certain they weren’t still out there somewhere.

More about:
Chris Chester
crash
helicopter
Lawsuit
Photos
Vanessa Bryant
verdict

POPULAR POSTS

1

CONGRATULATIONS JTown Strike 12U Cal Ripkin World Series Champs!!!
2

Kevin Federline Leaks Videos Of Britney Arguing With Her Sons
3

You Laugh You Lose: The Snake Drawing And The Widow
4

Anne Heche Passes Away At 53
5

Adorable: 12-Year-Old Surprised With A Dog He Waited 9 Years For

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE