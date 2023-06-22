UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift

Source: YouTube

Rick the UPS driver understood the assignment. When homeowner, Hannah, got a doorbell camera notification he was there, she was able to give some instructions to him about hiding the package he was delivering. Sounds like she order lots of packages because she’s on a first name basis with her UPS guy! It was a present for her husband…and Rick even handled the curveball of hubby coming to the door!

He came up with the plan to hide it behind their gate. Make this man Employee of the Month!