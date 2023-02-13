99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

U2 Confirms Vegas Residency In Super Bowl Commercial

February 13, 2023 8:33AM EST
U2 used the Super Bowl to announce their residency in Las Vegas this fall.

They will perform at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian with capacity for 20,000 guests. The venue boasts the largest LED screen on Earth, with a multi-layered audio system they call Sphere Immersive Sound. One thing missing will be drummer and founding member Larry Mullen Jr. He will NOT be a part of the show. No dates have been confirmed yet as they are still finishing the completion of the venue.

Register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Access: https://verifiedfan.livenation.com/u2

