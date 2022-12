It’s official…University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield is leaving to coach the Cincinnati Bearcats!

Cincinnati making it official. Louisville FB Coach Scott Satterfield making the drive up I71 as their new Head Coach after coaching U of L since 2018. The official "Bring Back Brohm" season begins!@WHAS11 https://t.co/g7eTVOHk7T — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) December 5, 2022

Awkward timing as the Cards are officially set to go up against the Bearcats in Boston later this month in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.