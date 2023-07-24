Twitter Is Now… “X?”

Source: YouTube

So that’s a letter.

Is this the end of an era? Do we just called Twitter “X” now? That’s what Elon Musk has been tweeting out. Or is there a funny pronunciation that goes with it, too? And s it a nod to Elon Musk’s son with Grimes?

We all know Elon Musk loves and eccentric name. After all, he has a son named X Æ A-XII, nicknamed “X” and a daughter, “Exa Dark Sideræl Musk” who they call “Y” for short according to USA Today.

She’s Y now, or “Why?” or just “?” (But the government won’t recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such. — (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023

At the time of this blog, only the Twitter logo has changed going from the little blue bird to an artsy “X.” It was illuminated on the Twitter headquarters building. See Musk’s tweet here:

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

Wait. Will we still call them “tweets?”