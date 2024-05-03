99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Setting the Bar: Bear Eats Ducklings In Front Of Kids At The Zoo

May 3, 2024 5:51AM EDT
A little trip to the zoo ended up being a harsh lesson in the Circle of Life for some young kids visiting Juniper the bear.

If you can manage to make it through the day without witnessing a bear make some baby ducklings a snack…you’re doing ok.

Bad timing, perhaps, for some families who may have some traumatized littles at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle after Juniper the bear ate five ducklings in front of a group of children.  Maybe a little too much nature that day!

