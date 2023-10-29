KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Let us clarify. Travis Kelce won’t have Taylor Swift’s support in Denver today.

There won’t be a Taylor Swift sighting when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos today (10/29). Swift, who’s been seen supporting reported boyfriend/Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly won’t be making the trip to Denver to watch the game.

The reason? The pop superstar is preparing to head back out on tour. After a three-month break from the road, Swift will kick off the South American leg of “The Eras Tour” on November 9 in Argentina.