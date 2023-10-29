Travis Kelce Won’t Have Taylor Swift’s Support
October 29, 2023 8:34AM EDT
Let us clarify. Travis Kelce won’t have Taylor Swift’s support in Denver today.
There won’t be a Taylor Swift sighting when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos today (10/29). Swift, who’s been seen supporting reported boyfriend/Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly won’t be making the trip to Denver to watch the game.
The reason? The pop superstar is preparing to head back out on tour. After a three-month break from the road, Swift will kick off the South American leg of “The Eras Tour” on November 9 in Argentina.
