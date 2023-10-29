99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Travis Kelce Won’t Have Taylor Swift’s Support

October 29, 2023 8:34AM EDT
Share
Travis Kelce Won’t Have Taylor Swift’s Support
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Let us clarify. Travis Kelce won’t have Taylor Swift’s support in Denver today.

There won’t be a Taylor Swift sighting when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos today (10/29). Swift, who’s been seen supporting reported boyfriend/Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, reportedly won’t be making the trip to Denver to watch the game.

The reason? The pop superstar is preparing to head back out on tour. After a three-month break from the road, Swift will kick off the South American leg of “The Eras Tour” on November 9 in Argentina.

More about:
football
Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce

POPULAR POSTS

1

Britney's Bombshell About Justin Timberlake And Why She Shaved Her Head
2

This Husband's Comments About Sharing Housework Connects With Many
3

Justin Timberlake Reacts To Britney's Bombshells and What She Says About Christina Aguilera
4

Al Snow From "Wrestlers" on Netflix
5

SAG/AFTRA Bans Striking Actors From Halloween Costumes Inspired By Major Studio Characters

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE