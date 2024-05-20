99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Melissa Joan Hart Feels Guilty About Being The First To Take Britney Spears To Clubs

May 20, 2024 4:40PM EDT
Melissa Joan Hart took a trip down memory lane with Entertainment Tonight, and admitted she still feels guilty about being the first to take a then-17-year-old Britney Spears out to a club.

She starred in Britney’s “(You Drive Me) Crazy” music video and did a lot of press together, so she took Britney out to try to give her a break from all the people constantly surrounding her. Looking back, she now feels like that wasn’t the best “big sister” figure move to make. She also said though, she was always responsible and would keep it to one drink and know when to go home.

