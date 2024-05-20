Travis Kelce Talks His Favorite Taylor Swift ERAS

Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce was at the second annual Kelce Jam in Kansas City over the weekend and while he was talking to Access Hollywood, he revealed his favorite Taylor Swift ERAS!

When prompted about his picks, he says,

I’m a big ‘1989’ fan,” he said. “But I’m not gonna lie, I may be a little biased towards ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ just a little bit.

Travis is hinting at possible acts for his music festival next year like EDM acts, Blink-182, or T-Pain. He curated this year’s lineup with Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz and shows he’s very passionate about the music industry — not just because he’s dating one of its hottest stars right now.

Taylor Swift recently changed up the Eras Tour with a special easter egg for Travis on the 87th show (his jersey number). She donned Chiefs colors during the 1989 portion of the set. 🙂