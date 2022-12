Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in his assault trial stemming around shots fired at Megan Thee Stallion. It happened after Lanez and Megan left a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in 2020. He allegedly fired shots at Megan’s feet after she got out of the car.

He now faces 22 years in prison and possible deportation in the sentencing phase.