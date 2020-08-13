Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson Are In A New Netflix Movie

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are starring in a new movie on Netflix that takes you on a journey from the end of World War II up to the Vietnam war. Set in Knockemstiff, Ohio, The Devil All The Time follows a number of characters who are struggling with their faith after being left psychologically damaged by the war. Holland’s character, Arvin Eugene Russell, is the son of Willard and Charlotte, who grows up refusing to be corrupted by an unjust world. Pattinson plays an unholy preacher who is new to the town, and a crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) – converge around Arvin as he battles the evil forces threatening him and his family.
It looks so good!