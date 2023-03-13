99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Tom Hanks Stands Out At This Year’s Razzie Awards

March 13, 2023 6:49AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

As the Oscars honor the BEST in film, the Razzies rolls in to “honor” the WORST. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde nabbed Worst Picture Of 2022 and Worst Screenplay. Worst Actor and Actress went to vampire movie Morbius co-stars Jared Leto and Adria Arjona. Tom Hanks was named Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis and Worst Screen Combo for himself and his “latex-laden face” as Col. Tom Parker.

And then Tom’s other movie, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, got Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun shared Worst Director Good Mourning. The Razzies committee gave themselves an award for nominating a kid (Ryan Kiera for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter), something they said they wouldn’t do again in the future.

MORE HERE

More about:
Actors
blonde
Movies
Razzie Awards
Tom Hanks
Worst

POPULAR POSTS

1

8-Year-Old Raises Money For Favorite Server At Waffle House
2

It's Been 10 Years Since... The Harlem Shake
3

Three High School Students In Texas Raises Money To Help 80-Year-Old Custodian Retire
4

Louisvillians On Big Game Shows This Week
5

Missed Connections: Cat Food Dude and The Toast Chick

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE