Tom Hanks Stands Out At This Year’s Razzie Awards

As the Oscars honor the BEST in film, the Razzies rolls in to “honor” the WORST. The Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde nabbed Worst Picture Of 2022 and Worst Screenplay. Worst Actor and Actress went to vampire movie Morbius co-stars Jared Leto and Adria Arjona. Tom Hanks was named Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis and Worst Screen Combo for himself and his “latex-laden face” as Col. Tom Parker.

And then Tom’s other movie, Disney’s live-action Pinocchio, got Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun shared Worst Director Good Mourning. The Razzies committee gave themselves an award for nominating a kid (Ryan Kiera for Worst Actress for her performance in Firestarter), something they said they wouldn’t do again in the future.

