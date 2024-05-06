99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Highlights From Tom Brady’s “Roast”

May 6, 2024 11:33AM EDT
Netflix streamed “The Greatest Roast of All Time” honoring Tom Brady with lots of comedians and celebrities taking shots.

Kevin Hart was the host and even got legendary coaches Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick to take a shot together!  Kim Kardashian was among those making remarks: “I think it’s so great, the way that you’re showing everyone that even after winning seven Super Bowls, you can still have a midlife crisis.”  No topic was off limits, so that meant yes, his divorce from Gisele Bunchen was brought up!

 

