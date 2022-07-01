      Weather Alert

Tom Cruise Turns 60!

Jul 1, 2022 @ 1:56pm

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV turns the big 6-0 on July 3rd!  Happy Birthday, Tom!

TAGS
Tom Cruise birthday
POPULAR POSTS
Chris Pratt Admits He Cried Over Backlash Praising His "Healthy" Daughter
Ben Affleck's 10-Year-Old Son Accidentally Dings A Lambo At The Dealership
Competitive Swimmer Saved By Her Coach...Twice
This Crestwood Toddler Is Already Smarter Than Us
Meet The Ugliest Dog In The World: Mr. Happy Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On