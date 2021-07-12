Tom Cruise Might Have A New Co-Star Girlfriend

Tom Cruise and his “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star Hayley Atwell went to the Wimbledon finals on Saturday together, and the rumor mill says “they hit it off since day one.” They started shooting MI7 in December and that lockdown and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer. A source says “they’ve become fairly inseparable.”
You’ve seen Atwell before as Captain America Steve Rogers’ lady love in the Avengers movies, and as “Cinderella’s” mom in the live action remake starring Lily James.
