Tom Cruise Might Have A New Co-Star Girlfriend

Jul 12, 2021 @ 7:11am
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Tom Cruise attends the UK Premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at the BFI IMAX on July 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise and his “Mission: Impossible 7” co-star Hayley Atwell went to the Wimbledon finals on Saturday together, and the rumor mill says “they hit it off since day one.”   They started shooting MI7 in December and that lockdown and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer.   A source says “they’ve become fairly inseparable.”

 

You’ve seen Atwell before as Captain America Steve Rogers’ lady love in the Avengers movies, and as “Cinderella’s” mom in the live action remake starring Lily James.

 

