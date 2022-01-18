Tom Brady Gifts Cancer Survivor Tickets To The Super Bowl

This is a great follow up to a story we shared a fews months ago…there was a 9-year-old boy named Noah that went to his first Tamps Bay Bucs game after finishing treatment for cancer…and he held up a sign that read “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer”…and Tom saw it and walked over and gave him his hat. Earlier last year, he sent a video message of encouragement that Noah watched over and over again. Noah talked about what that meant to him to local news.
This is what it's all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021
Well Noah is 10 now and Tom just sent a video message to Noah and his family with an even BIGGER gift.
.@TomBrady surprised 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with Super Bowl tickets. This is what it’s all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qo6QdjM1qI
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022
