99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Time Reveals “Most Influential People”

April 18, 2024 9:47AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Time magazine released its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People, featuring individuals from various fields such as entertainment, politics, and sports. Dua Lipa graced a cover, and Patti Smith wrote about her praising Lipa’s boldness, playfulness, and advocacy for the oppressed.

21 Savage was recognized for his resilience and ability to defy constraints, according to Burna Boy. Kylie Minogue creates a safe and inclusive space, according to Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Other musicians getting a mention include Jack Antonoff, Fantasia Barrino, Leslie Odom Jr., and James McBride.

More about:
Dua Lipa
Most Influential People
Time Magazine

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Dance Team Surprises Their Coach At Her Wedding
2

Local "American Idol" Contestant Makes It To Top 20
3

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced
4

"SNL's Target Lady" Finally Making It Into A Target Commercial
5

The Internet Helped Find This Woman's Husband So She Could Divorce Him

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE