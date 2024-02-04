99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

TikTok Loses Artists Like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo & More

February 4, 2024 9:05AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Universal Music Group (UMG) has removed its music from TikTok.

That means you can’t use the music from artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Billie Eilish, Morgan Wallen, and many many others. It’s a standoff on money and UMG says TikTok is shorting their creatives. Universal Music Group posted an open letter to the Artist and Songwriter Community.

TikTok says they are the discovery platform to help their creatives and they are putting greed before artists.

Until this standoff gets resolved, any videos you’ve made using an artist from Universal Music Group will be muted.

That being said, 99.7 DJX has no issue playing your favorite artists from Universal Music Group. We will continue to be a free platform for music!

More about:
Billie Eilish
Drake
morgan wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
TikTok
UMG
Universal Music Group

POPULAR POSTS

1

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
2

Boyfriend Proposes As His Girlfriend Ends A Nine-Week Hospital Stay
3

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
4

High School Sweethearts Reconnect After 73 Years Apart!
5

Great-Grandparents Drive Truckload Of Snow To Their Grandkids At The Beach

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE