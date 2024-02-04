TikTok Loses Artists Like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Source: YouTube

Universal Music Group (UMG) has removed its music from TikTok.

That means you can’t use the music from artists like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, Billie Eilish, Morgan Wallen, and many many others. It’s a standoff on money and UMG says TikTok is shorting their creatives. Universal Music Group posted an open letter to the Artist and Songwriter Community.

TikTok says they are the discovery platform to help their creatives and they are putting greed before artists.

Until this standoff gets resolved, any videos you’ve made using an artist from Universal Music Group will be muted.

That being said, 99.7 DJX has no issue playing your favorite artists from Universal Music Group. We will continue to be a free platform for music!