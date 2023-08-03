This Poor Officer Found Out The Hard Way Why This Slide Is For Kids

Source: YouTube

If you can manage to make it through the day without going down a slide made for a kid, when you’re a full grown adult… you’re doing OK!

This Boston police office was probably just trying to make sure the slide was safe for kids, but found out why it’s meant for littles under 12. Guess his weight added velocity as he is violently shot out of the metal slide and ended up injured. P Authorities say that the officer suffered minor injuries but is fine now.

Bless his heart!