99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Kid Graduated High School At Age 9

February 7, 2023 6:25AM EST
Share

David Balogun is a pretty typical kid who loves to play baseball, he does karate, and likes doing things with his parents and sister. But where he is not your typical 9-year-old is that he has already graduated high school! He credits his teachers for his success:

He is now the youngest student ever to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter, based in Harrisburg after entering the program in third grade.  He was able to finish his classes online. “I wanted to do it because I had the ability to do it,” said David. “So why not use those abilities for the greater good?”

It makes sense he’s also a member of the high-IQ group Mensa International.

 

More about:
David Balogun
GMA
high school graduate
Mensa
smart

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

The Netflix Loopholes You Need To Keep Sharing Your Password
3

Cast of "Napoleon Dynamite" Coming To Louisville For Special Screening
4

Tom Brady Retires As Gisele Seems To Shut Down Hopes Of Reconciling
5

Adorable: Doggie Trust-Fall

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE