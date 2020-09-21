      Weather Alert

This Is The Reason A Sequel For “Elf” Never Happened

Sep 21, 2020 @ 7:26am

Actor James Caan said “Elf” never had a sequel because Will Ferrell and the director Jon Favreau didn’t get a long.

Caan said, “We were gonna do it and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I finally got a franchise movie, I could make some money, let my kids do what the hell they want to do. And the director and Will didn’t get along very well… So, Will wanted to do it, he didn’t want the director, and he had it in his contract, it was one of those things.”

 

