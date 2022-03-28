This Is The One Moment EVERYBODY Is Talking About At The Oscars

So, was Will out of line? While presenting an award, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald look saying “Jada, I love you…G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” Here is the full exchange:
Should he and Jada be able to take a joke, just like the bazillions of other celebrities who’ve been made fun of at award shows? You would think so, yes. But there’s one detail that MAYBE justifies Will’s actions: Jada shaves her head due to a medical condition.
She has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Sources say Chris approached Will and Jada backstage later to apologize, and DENZEL WASHINGTON got involved. There’s no word how that went down. (But during the commercial break, Denzel and Tyler Perry were seen calming Will down.) Will did sort of address the incident later on when he won Best Actor for “King Richard”. And he apologized to the Academy, and to his fellow nominees . . . but NOT to Chris Rock.
He started the speech by saying that his character was, quote, “a fierce defender of his family” . . . and he talked about being a “protector” of his loved ones. He also said, quote, “Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father . . . just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” And he finished with, quote, “I hope the Academy invites me back. Thank you.”
Celebrities were reacting to the moment, some with disappointment and some with support.
Chris refused to filed charges. At the Vanity Fair afterparty, Will danced to his songs like he didn’t have a care in the world.
Will Smith is celebrating and dancing to his own hits at the Vanity Fair #Oscars party – via @nekesamumbi pic.twitter.com/c118DPVPjk
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 28, 2022
What do you think? Did Will overreact?