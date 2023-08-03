99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Guy Has Made A Career Of Being An Extra In Over 100 Movies And Shows

August 3, 2023 5:45AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

If you’ve watched any movie or TV show in the last decade, chances are you’ve seen 45-year-old Jesse Heiman. He’s made a career out of being in the background of over 100 movies and TV shows. He played a surprised high school student in 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and has appeared on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Entourage.” But probably his greatest role was starring alongside supermodel Bar Rafaeli in a Super Bowl commercial.

Fun fact…they had to do 66 takes of their 30-second kiss!

More about:
Extra
Inside Edition
Jesse Heiman
Movies
tv shows

POPULAR POSTS

1

Netflix Drops It's $9.99 Plan
2

This New Flavor of Skittles Will Wreck You
3

Alicia Keys Chatted With Ben & Kelly
4

You Laugh You Lose - Fits Like A Glove!
5

Listen: Flashback Selena Gomez With Ben & Kelly

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE