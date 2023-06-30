99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!

June 30, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s going to be hard to find someone that doesn’t work for an airline that has flown more than Tom Stuker. He’s a 69-year-old car dealership consultant who flies a lot for work. So back in 1990, he invested $290,000 in a lifetime pass with United Airlines. And it sounds like he’s getting his money’s worth!

He’s also got hot tips to make flying easier! Download the app for the airline you are flying because you can get notifications if anything changes with your flight, and possibly prevent you from going to the airport unnecessarily if it’s delayed. For couples, book the window and aisle seats…chances are nobody will book that middle seat and you’ll have the row to yourself!

More about:
frequent flyer
Inside Edition
lifetime pass
Tom Stuker
travel tips
United Airlines

POPULAR POSTS

1

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
2

This Guy Solved A Rubik's Cube In 3.13 SECONDS
3

Jennifer Lawrence's Mom Sold Her Used Toilet On Craigslist
4

Tom Holland Will NEVER Do Another 'Lip Sync Battle'
5

UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE