99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

This 8-Year-old Farmer Knows More About Tractors Than Most Adults

March 26, 2024 10:00AM EDT
Share
This 8-Year-old Farmer Knows More About Tractors Than Most Adults
Red tractor on the meadow

Jackson Farmer is 8 going on 68…because he knows more about tractors than your grandpa. It’s adorable. Here he is at a farm show, quizzing the salesman about the various tractor features, and sounding a lot like your grandpa reincarnated.

 

@justajacksonthing Jackson enjoyed chatting with Walter at the farm show so much and checking out all the @John Deere equipment it went by too fast can’t wait for 2025 show #justajacksonthing #jacksonfarmer #farmtok #thatsallshewrote #johndeere #oldschool ♬ original sound – justAjacksonthing

The way he spits out John Deere facts, they had better snatch him up for some national commercials asap!

More about:
Grandpa
Jackson Farmer
John Deere
knowledge
TikTok
tractor
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
4

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
5

Olivia Munn Shares Her Battle With Breast Cancer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE