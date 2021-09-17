These Toy Hall Of Fame Finalists Are Taking Us Back!

The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York announced that the 12 finalists for 2021 induction include American Girl Dolls and the board game Battleship.
Also up for consideration are billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, pinata, Risk, sand, The Settlers of Catan and a toy fire engine.
The press release says these toys get the nod because “Whether old or new, for kids or adults, all 12 of these toy finalists greatly influenced the world of play.”
You can choose your favorites in a “Player’s Choice” ballot, and the online votes will be counted as one member of the 23-member of the National Selection Advisory Committee in choosing the official inductees. The online voting runs through Sept. 22, and the inductees will be announced Nov. 4.
