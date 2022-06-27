      Weather Alert

The Story Behind Jack Harlow’s Shirt At The BET Awards

Jun 27, 2022 @ 11:40am

Jack Harlow walked the red carpet wearing a Lil Nas X t-shirt at the BET awards, and that was a statement of support for his collaborator and friend. Nas X has protested not being nominated for any awards after he had a falling out with the network over last year’s performance of “Montero.” Producers were upset over him kissing one of his male dancers. They were concerned about his performance being appropriate for their viewers.

 

The network also stresses the awards are based on viewer votes and they play no role. In the meantime, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Brandy to RAP!

TAGS
BET Awards Jack Harlow t-shirt. Lil Nas X
POPULAR POSTS
Twitter Makes Fun Of Justin Timberlake's Dance Moves?
Missed Connections: Less-Than-Hot Jackal and Butt Crack Art
This Lost 1976 "Sesame Street" Episode Was Too Scary
The Oldest Woman To Parachute Jump Is 103!!!
JLo Shares Rare Look Into Home Life With Ben Affleck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On