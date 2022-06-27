The Story Behind Jack Harlow’s Shirt At The BET Awards

Jack Harlow walked the red carpet wearing a Lil Nas X t-shirt at the BET awards, and that was a statement of support for his collaborator and friend. Nas X has protested not being nominated for any awards after he had a falling out with the network over last year’s performance of “Montero.” Producers were upset over him kissing one of his male dancers. They were concerned about his performance being appropriate for their viewers.
The network also stresses the awards are based on viewer votes and they play no role. In the meantime, he surprised the crowd by bringing out Brandy to RAP!