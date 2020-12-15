‘The Office’ Set to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Next Month with First 2 Seasons Free
Better get your ‘Office’ binge-watching in while you still can this month! Starting in January, ‘The Office’ is moving exclusively to NBCU’s streaming platform, Peacock. The first two seasons will be free on the service, but if you want to binge through season 9 you will need a subscription.
Peacock has also promise “super fan” content with never-before-seen footage throughout the series. In fact, David Wallace put out a memo to inform the world of what is coming to Peacock.