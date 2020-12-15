      Weather Alert

‘The Office’ Set to Stream Exclusively on Peacock Next Month with First 2 Seasons Free

Dec 15, 2020 @ 7:50am

Better get your ‘Office’ binge-watching in while you still can this month! Starting in January, ‘The Office’ is moving exclusively to NBCU’s streaming platform, Peacock. The first two seasons will be free on the service, but if you want to binge through season 9 you will need a subscription.

Peacock has also promise “super fan” content with never-before-seen footage throughout the series. In fact, David Wallace put out a memo to inform the world of what is coming to Peacock.

TAGS
Dunder Mifflin NBC peacock streaming The Office
POPULAR POSTS
Baskin-Robbins Giving Away Ice Cream For LIFE
Missed Connections: Clean Up On Aisle "Love"
Santa Delivers A Christmas Wish For An 7-Year-Old To Find Her Best Friend
This Year You Can Swap Bad Christmas Gifts For...Bacon
FAO Schwarz Offering Overnight Stay In Their Toy Store For One Family!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE