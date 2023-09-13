99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The NFL Is Getting The “Toy Story” Treatment

September 13, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Well this looks fun!

Disney+ and ESPN+ will broadcast a real-time NFL game on October 1st — but from Andy’s room! It’s a Toy Story Funday Football, and will be an alternate presentation of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars football game at Wembley Stadium in London. They will use NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data to virtually recreate every player and make it look like they’re playing the game like toys in Andy’s room from the Toy Story universe. 

The game announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations and more will also have a Toy Story theme. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other characters will appear from the sidelines, and the halftime show features a motorcycle jump from  Duke Caboom!

Catch on Disney+ and ESPN+ Sunday October 1 at 9:30am!

 

More about:
Animated
Atlanta Falcons
Disney
Duke Caboom
ESPN
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Toy Story

POPULAR POSTS

1

Joe Jonas Officially Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner
2

Bride Shares Hilarious Wedding Book Fail
3

Post Malone Gives Young Fan The Shoes Off His Feet
4

2022 Brought UNUSUAL Baby Names
5

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE