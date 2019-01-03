The Internet Is Losing It Over This Muddy Bulldog And Her Owner

You are going to fall in love with Rose the Bulldog after this!

Anyone with dogs knows the aggravation of wiping muddy paws this time of year.

Everything is wet, everything is mucky, and if there is dirt in your backyard, your dog will find it. Enter Rose, the cutest, mud-loving bulldog puppy you’ve ever seen.

She’s also the star of the internet’s latest viral video (along with her human) because of her muddy hijinks, and every second of it is a must-watch.

 

It’s all fun and games until those last two seconds when Rose decides she’s going for it, full-throttle, and scurries her filthy self right into her human’s pristine house. The blood-curdling scream of horror at the very end takes the cake!

