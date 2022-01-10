The Golden Globes Were Quietly Handed Out This Weekend

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes in a ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton that was a shadow of its usual self, with no TV broadcast, host, or even winners on hand to accept the awards.
Among the winners who were revealed only on Twitter and in a press release, “The Power of the Dog” was named Best Motion Picture – Drama, while “West Side Story” took the award for Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Acting winners in the film categories included Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler.
Television awards went to “Succession,” “Hacks,” “The Underground Railroad” and actors including Jeremy Strong, Mj Rodriguez, Michael Keaton, Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart.
