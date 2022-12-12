The Gardens To Be Made Over Into A New Venue

Here is the Louisville skyline from a very unique vantage point at dusk

After many years sitting vacant at 5th and Muhammad Ali, The Gardens downtown will get new life starting in 2023.

According to Courier Journal,

Outside, the structure would be restored to the original design of the Louisville Armory, as it was when built in 1905. The proposed renovation will also include 40,000 square feet of office space to be leased by production companies. A museum to memorialize the venue’s storied history is planned, as is a small retail space and a restoration of the upstairs black box theatre for concerts and band rehearsals.

Variety says this is projected to break ground in 2023 with stages available for use in 2025.

Now to get ready for construction traffic in the area!