The Country Music Awards Biggest Moments

November 9, 2023 6:03AM EST
Here were some of the biggest moments from the 57th Country Music Awards.

Lainey Wilson was the undisputed champ at last night’s CMAs. She won five awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for “Bell Bottom Country”, and the biggest one of all, Entertainer of the Year. She became the first female to win that award since Taylor Swift in 2011!

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning were solid. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder and delivered a good monologue.

Jelly Roll opened the show with “Need A Favor” and won best new artist at 39, and gave a great speech (above).

And then there’s Chris Stapleton. He never sits one out. He played lead guitar and sang “White Horse” . . . and it was amazing.

