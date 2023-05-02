The Best And Most Interesting Looks From The Met Gala

Source: YouTube

The Met Gala happened last night in New York City, and the red carpet didn’t disappoint with the good, bad and the interesting! Serena Williams announced she’s pregnant, Jared Leto dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Florence Pugh debuted a shaved head, Cardi B looked kind of sweet and wholesome and Rihanna shut it all down!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a moment when they shut the red carpet down!