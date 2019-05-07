That WAS A Coffee Cup In Game of Thrones….OOPS

The Internet thought it saw a Starbucks up in the middle of a ‘Game of Thrones’ scene Season 8 episode 4…and it turns out that was true! Sort of…

The unexpected cameo occurred at the 17:39 mark of the episode, during a scene in which Tormund Giantsbane is toasting Jon Snow during a post-battle celebratory meal. Daenerys Targaryen is seated nearest to the coffee, though she never acknowledges it. Nor do showrunners Gavid Beinoff and D.B. Weiss, who were apparently too busy dressing up as wildlings to monitor quality control of the scene.

In a statement to Variety, GOT art director Hauke Richter said the gaffe is being “blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with Thrones so far.”

Richter also spoke to TMZ and reiterated that it was an innocent mistake. “We are usually so diligent that this does not happen,” Richter explained. “The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring episode three shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew.”

Richter also clarified that the cup was not from Starbucks, but rather from a local coffee shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, thankyouverymuch.

Doesn’t matter…Starbucks still ran with it:

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

So did HBO…

So did others…

